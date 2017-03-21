First responders say CCR helps them save more lives

First responders say a new CPR technique is saving more lives.

It’s called Cardio-Cerebral Resuscitation, or CCR. With this technique, first responders focus more on chest compressions on the patient, and less on the airway and medications.

“With CCR we’re actually finding that were restarting people's hearts about three times more than we were previously, with CPR,” said Dr. Justin Rapoff, an SSM Health emergency room physician who also serves as the medical director for dozens of St. Louis-area ambulance teams. Rapoff said his teams have been using CCR for about eight months.

During CCR, the first responder does more compressions – about 120 per minute. Dr. Rapoff says EMS teams are often taught to pump the beat of a popular song. With CCR, they compress to the beat of “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.

The North Jefferson County Ambulance District did a demonstration on a dummy Tuesday. The fast compressions require a lot of energy, so first responders took turns working on the patient.

Non-medical professionals can do CCR, too.

“If you come across somebody that’s down that doesn’t have a pulse and is unresponsive, call 911 and then start compressions -- hard and fast -- until someone arrives for help,” Rapoff said.

This technique does not require someone to stop and breathe into the patient’s mouth – just keep compressing. The administrator should push about two inches into the chest with each compression.

Rapoff said this technique is not recommended for young children.

To read more about CRR, Dr. Rapoff shared this website.

