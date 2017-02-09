Flu cancels classes at St. Dominic High School

Photo of an empty classroom in a university. Seats are empty. (Photo: Photo_Russia, Custom)

St. Dominic High School canceled Friday classes after about 15 percent of the student body came down with the flu.

President Cathy Fetter said about 70 students called in sick on Tuesday, and the numbers have grown in the days since. About 100 students called in sick for Friday before classes were canceled. It will count as a snow day.

Fetter said they have taken some steps to make sure the flu does not spread more. Sanitizing wipes were put in the classrooms, and teachers are asking students to wipe down desks before each class.

Fetter also said the maintenance staff will come in on Friday and to a deep clean of the school.

Fetter said she expects classes to resume on Monday.

