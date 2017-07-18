Former Airman celebrates 107th birthday with gym class

A former airman and grandfather of eight celebrated his 107th birthday on Monday.

Charlie Kunetka celebrated by lifting weights and working out.

An avid gym-goer, Kunetka usually gets his exercise during the "Silver Sneakers" class at Healthlink Fitness and Wellness Center.

"I feel like I'm 80," Kunetka said.

Born July 17, 1910, Kunetka and his youngest daughter, Sue Hansmire come every week.

"He's an inspiration to everyone," Hansmire said.

Though Monday was his birthday, he didn't miss his workout - after all, he said that's the key to living past a century.

"Being active, exercise, and eating good food," Kunetka said.

Kunetka isn't just physically strong, he can also name all the presidents of the United States by memory.

