House set to vote on bill to replace Obamacare

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo: Mark Wilson Getty Images)

President Trump called for a vote on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare — even if it doesn’t pass. Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., complied, scheduling a Friday vote on a bill that may not have enough Republican support to pass.

You can watch lawmakers speak on the American Health Care Act live in the player above before the bill comes to a vote later today

