How the recent event related to the Stockley decision can impact your health

It's been an emotional few days in St. Louis -- and really across the region. Whether you're directly involved or miles away from the unrest -- you've likely felt the emotion surrounding it. Joe Yancey, President and C-E-O of Places for People joins us

KSDK 9:56 AM. CDT September 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories