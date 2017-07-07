How to stay safe during hot temperatures

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – The summer heat in St. Louis can be uncomfortable and, if not properly prepared for, downright dangerous. The best defense against overheating and any heat-related illness is prevention.

Here are some tips to help keep you cool and safe during the remaining summer months:

Cooling Centers around town:

If you're AC is out or that energy bill is just too high, cooling centers are open around the St. Louis metro area. Find one close to you here.

Take breaks:

If you're going to be outside in the heat, you should protect yourself from the sun by wearing sunscreen and resting in shady areas, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In extreme heat, use the buddy system and try to limit your time spent outdoors to morning and evening hours.

Check on each other:

Anyone can suffer from a heat-related illness, but some are at a greater risk than others. Infants, young children and anyone over the age of 65 are more susceptible to the heat. Be a Good Samaritan and check on your elderly neighbors.

When the temperature is in the 90s, air conditioning is critical. Fans alone will not prevent heat-related illness, according to the CDC.

If your home doesn't have air conditioning, spend a few hours at the library, pool or an air conditioned store. You can also call the Health Department to find any heat relief shelters in the area.

Stay hydrated:

Regardless of what you're doing, it's important to stay hydrated. If you wait until you're thirsty to drink fluids, you're already dehydrated. You should avoid alcohol, sugary drinks and caffeine, all of which can dehydrate you.

If you are properly hydrated, your urine should be clear, pale or a light color. If it's dark, drink more water!

NOTE: If you take water pills or have to limit your fluid intake, consult your doctor on how much you should drink while the weather is hot.

Don't forget your pets:

Your pets need to stay safe, too! Make sure they have fresh water and plenty of it; the best idea is to keep them inside. Beware of hot surfaces and asphalt which could be harmful for your animals to walk on in extreme heat.

Watch what you wear:

Wearing loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing will help keep you cool. Darker colors soak up the sun and heat.

The symptoms of heat-related illness:

Heat cramps are muscle pains that typically occur in the legs or abdomen and are often an early sign of the body struggling to keep cool, according the Red Cross.

To treat heat cramps, move to a cooler place and lightly stretch the affected muscles. Drink electrolyte-containing liquids, such as Gatorade, fruit juice or milk, in addition to water.

Heat cramps can be a symptom of heat exhaustion, which can develop when a person is exposed to high temperatures for several days without an adequate, or balanced, supply of fluids.

The symptoms include:

Heavy Sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Fast and weak pulse

Fast and shallow breathing

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Nausea or vomiting

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, you should:

Move them to a cooler area

Remove or loosen tight clothing

Spray water on them or take a cool shower or bath

Give them small amounts of cool water.

If the person refuses the water, throws up, or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1

If left untreated, heat exhaustion may develop into heat stroke. According to the Red Cross, heat stroke, also known as sunstroke, is life-threatening and occurs when the body's temperature control system stops working and cannot cool itself.

Symptoms include:

High body temperature

Red skin

A rapid, weak pulse

Shallow breathing

Confusion

Vomiting

Seizures

Changes in consciousness

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, you should:

Call 9-1-1 immediately

Cool the body by immersing, or spraying, the person cold water

Cover the person in ice

Information came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Red Cross, and USA Today.

