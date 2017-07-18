Within a month, Missouri will become the last state in the country to enact a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. On Tuesday, Governor Eric Greitens signed an executive order creating the statewide program. But critics say the move will only cause confusion and could make things worse.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger launched a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program in April that's now been joined by 34 other cities and counties across the state. He says because Governor Greitens' program doesn’t establish a patient information database it won't address the main concern of doctor shopping, where people visit multiple doctors to get highly-addictive prescription pills.

“The problem with what the governor has proposed is that medical providers are not even part of the database. So, they're unable to track those purchases,” said Stenger.

Greitens says his program will, instead, track the source of opioid prescriptions.

“Addicts know which doctors to go to,” said Greitens. “If you find out in one county you've got one doctor who's responsible for 70 percent of the opioid prescriptions, now the Department of Health and Senior Services can intervene.”

Howard Weissman, Executive Director of the St. Louis branch of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, believes Governor Greitens' bill works well with the PDMP started in St. Louis County. But he worries it still leaves holes in the areas not covered by St. Louis County's program.

Greitens said his program will not require changes to PDMPs that are already in place.

“These are complimentary programs and complimentary efforts and we welcome cities and counties who want to work with us on the PDMP.”

