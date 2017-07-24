Missouri senators reconvene to consider abortion bill

Abortion (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators have returned to the Capitol for a special session on abortion legislation.



Senators met Monday to take up work on a wide-ranging abortion bill.



It would impose new regulations on the procedure, including mandatory annual inspections of clinics by the state health department. It would make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls without lights or sirens. Supporters also say it's aimed at protecting pregnancy care centers from a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.



Lawmakers are considering the bill during a special session focused on abortion policy called by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.



House members passed the measure more than a month ago. Senate leaders say work has been delayed because of scheduling issues.

© 2017 Associated Press