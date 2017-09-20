Missouri State Parks workers being tested for deadly illness

American Dog Tick. Courtesy: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Missouri State Parks workers are being tested for a dangerous illness that may come from tick bites.

The Bourbon Virus was first discovered to have an effect on humans in 2014. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, rash, and fatigue. There is no vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control says the test is a followup to a recent case in Missouri.

58-year-old Tamela Wilson died earlier this summer after being bit by a tick at Maramec State park in Sullivan. The illness is believed to be spread by ticks, but that isn't confirmed.

© 2017 KSDK-TV