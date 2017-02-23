KSDK
Mumps outbreak hits SEMO campus

Officials at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau say eight students have come down with the virus.

1:34 PM. CST February 23, 2017

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Another Missouri university is dealing with a mumps outbreak.

Officials at Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau say eight students have come down with the virus. There are also several unconfirmed reports.

The affected students are now at home to recover.

Last year, a mumps outbreak affected 340 students at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

