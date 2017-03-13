New hope for those suffering arthritis pain

X-Ray of a big toe used in a Nightly News package about arthritis. (Photo: NBC, NBC)

There is a new sign of hope for the 54 million Americans who suffer with arthritis.

An implant made of the only synthetic cartilage the FDA has ever approved is being used to treat some osteoarthritis.

The results are staggering: 91% of patients report less pain.

Right now, the treatment is only used in the big toe in the U.S., but European doctors are already using it in the knees and thumbs.

"This is a revolutionary type of product that potentially is a lifelong solution to a lot of patients to maintain motion and decrease the pain that they're suffering from,” says Dr. Selene Parekh, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Duke University.

The implant acts like a cushion or shock absorber between the two bones.

The procedure is performed on an outpatient basis and has a shorter recovery time than fusion.

