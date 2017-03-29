New report ranks health of Mo., Ill. counties

Medical equipment (Photo: Comstock, Getty Images)

A new report shows how your county ranks with others around the nation on factors that affect health and quality of life.

St. Charles and St. Louis Counties score well, while St. Louis city ranks near the bottom in Missouri.

The Annual report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute was released Wednesday morning.

According to the report, "the County Health Rankings look at more than 30 factors including poverty, education, transportation, housing, and jobs - that influence how long and how well people live." The study looks at lifestyle factors and notes that premature deaths are in many cases preventable.

For one of the rankings, the study looked at "health factors" including tobacco use, diet and exercise, sexually transmitted infections, teen births, access to care, education and employment.

#1 St. Charles

#5 St. Louis County

#17 Franklin

#31 Jefferson

#61 Lincoln

#114 St. Louis City

#4 Monroe

#70 Madison

#91 St. Clair

The study also ranked counties for "Health Outcomes", using length and quality of life as factors.

Missouri (115 Counties):

#2 St. Charles

#8 St. Louis County

#11 Lincoln

#27 Jefferson

#34 Franklin

#111 St. Louis City

Illinois (102 Counties):

#1 Monroe

#61 Madison

#95 St. Clair

The organizations behind the study also released "roadmaps" to offer communities resources to improve health.

© 2017 KSDK-TV