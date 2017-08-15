St. Charles Co. mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus

A field sample of mosquitoes that could carry West Nile Virus (Photo: David McNew, Custom)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY - Several mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in St. Charles County, according to St. Charles County's division of environmental health and protection.

The mosquitoes were trapped last week and tested for the virus. It's the first time this year the county has had mosquitoes test positive.

Although the mosquitoes are carrying the virus, health officials say there is no reason for alarm.

“We are increasing treatment protocols for the surrounding areas and targeting known habitat areas to minimize the development of adult mosquitoes," said Ryan Tilley, director of the division of environmental health and protection. "This will assist us in controlling the spread of the virus.”

Tiller says St. Charles County residents should wear insect repellent when spending time outdoors.

According to the CDC, 42 states, including Missouri and Illinois, have had mosquitoes test positive for West Nile this year. Mosquitoes in St. Louis County tested positive for the virus earlier this summer.

© 2017 KSDK-TV