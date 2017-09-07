St. Louis County offers flu vaccine clinics

The southern hemisphere is being slammed with the flu virus and is an indicator of our flu season to come. The recommendation is to get your vaccination early.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - With healthcare professionals worried about an upcoming potentially difficult flu season, St. Louis County is offering a series of vaccine clinics.

The CDC recommends all people six months of age or older to get the influenza vaccine.

In September, St. Louis County will be offering the following clinics:

North Central Community Health Center

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2017

Time: 9:30AM – 2:30PM

Address: 4000 Jennings Station Road, Pine Lawn, MO 63121

John C. Murphy Community Health Center

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 9:30AM – 2:30PM

Address: 6121 North Hanley Road, Berkeley, MO 63134

South County Community Health Center

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017

Time: 9:30AM – 2:30PM

Address: 4580 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63127

Uninsured children will receive vaccinations for free. Insured adults and children will be billed through their insurance providers, and uninsured adults will have to pay $25.

Children with these conditions will not be able to be vaccinated:

Children who have taken influenza-antiviral drugs 48 hours prior to the vaccination date.

Children who are allergic to eggs.

Children ages 2 to 4 who have asthma or a history of wheezing in the past 12 months.

Children who have chronic health issues.

More information about the seasonal flu and vaccines is available on the St. Louis County Health Department website.

