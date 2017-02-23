Warning: Dangerous 'DIY braces' trend continues to grow

(Photo: Zverjako, Kristina)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A dangerous social media trend is continuing to worry orthodontists.

Type in "DIY braces" into YouTube, and hundreds of videos pop up. In the videos, teenagers and adults walk you through the process of straightening teeth, using rubber bands, paper clips or floss.

The trend surfaced back in 2015. Since then, The American Association of Orthodontists has issued multiple warnings about it.

“Really, you are not in a controlled situation. You don’t know what can happen,” said Dr. Jennifer Barton.

Dr. Barton has been practicing orthodontics on the Peninsula for over a decade. After sitting down with 13News Now to view the DIY Braces videos, she weighed in on the dangers.

"You could change the blood supply, you can cause narcosis or dying of the bone, and you can also damage the delicate gum structure around the tooth,” Dr. Barton explained.

13News Now also visited the Williams School in Norfolk to talk to several middle school students about the videos.

We got reactions like "this is absolutely crazy" and "why do people actually think this is going to work".

At the Williams School, teachers and guidance counselors address the use of social media and familiarize students with the potential dangers. Students we talked to, credit these lessons as to why they would never try the 'DIY Braces' methods.

Yet, thousands continue to be influenced by the videos. It is reported that 1 in roughly every 10 orthodontists have seen patients who have attempted to straighten their teeth themselves.

"It takes us months to safely move a tooth in a controlled environment, you just don't know the outcome by doing it this way," said Dr. Barton.

On average, braces cost anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000 per patient, which is why many in the YouTube videos say they turn to the do-it-yourself methods.

Orthodontists say that instead, people should look into financial help that's available for them through organizations like Smiles Change Lives.

