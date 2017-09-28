Here Are Some Of The Most Famous Playboy Playmates
Hugh Hefner, the man who created a magazine empire, died Wednesday at the age of 91 and his legacy includes some of the most famous Playboy playmates ever to grace the cover. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KSDK 9:01 AM. CDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man behind KSDK's 10 p.m. news wakes up from surgery paralyzed
-
Woman says fried chicken thrown at her
-
Russian target Ferguson with fake ads
-
Teen defends himself against armed robber
-
Ominous messages show up in Seattle parks
-
Superintendent resigns after newspaper column
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Student escapes from driver that grabbed him
-
Don't Fall For This Netflix Scam
-
A cat named dog
More Stories
-
Report: Russians target Ferguson with fake Facebook adSep 28, 2017, 12:32 a.m.
-
Fabbri to miss season after reinjuring left kneeSep 27, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Man behind KSDK's 10 p.m. news wakes up from surgery…Sep 27, 2017, 10:31 p.m.