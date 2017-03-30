Here's what George W. Bush really thought at Trump's inauguration

On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, George W. Bush sat alongside his fellow former presidents and became a meme when he struggled with a poncho.
While up on the dais, he witnessed Trump deliver a short, bleak address about how the "American carnage stops right here and stops right now."
And when Bush left, he had thoughts about what he'd witnessed.
"That was some weird (expletive)," he said, according to New York Magazine. The comment was witnessed by three people.
In the weeks since Trump assumed office, Bush has gone on the record to call the media "indispensable to democracy" and to warn against "isolationist tendency."
