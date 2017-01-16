WATCH: KSDK exclusive interview with Martin Luther King Jr.

KSDK – While digging through the KSDK archives in preparation for our 70th anniversary, we stumbled upon an exclusive 1964 interview with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while he was in St. Louis.

Former KSDK reporter Chris Condon sat down with Martin Luther King Jr. for the interview on March 24, 1964, just months before the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

You can watch the interview in the video player above. Don’t see the video? Click here to watch.

