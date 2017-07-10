Marshall Grant Neely III (Photo: Custom)

NASHVILLE - UPDATE JULY 10, 2017: The University School of Nashville administrator charged with hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Williamson County this weekend claims the bicycle was thrown at him.

According to the arrest affidavit, Marshall Grant Neely III, 58, told the National Park Service rangers that a man and woman were standing in the road on July 8 at 11 a.m. He reported that the two threw the bicycle into his black Volvo.

Neely — now charged with three misdemeanors and one felony -— left the scene and didn't inform law enforcement of the incident, according to authorities. Charges include felony reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident and failure to render aid.





Williamson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett said authorities released Neely Sunday on an $11,500 bond.

GoPro footage of the incident shows the black Volvo hitting cyclist Tyler Noe, of Nolensville. Video from the helmet camera worn by riding partner Greg Goodman captured both the collision and license plate number, which led to Neely's arrest. The Volvo hit Noe near the northern terminus of the 444-mile scenic road, which is a designated bike route. The Natchez Trace Parkway is administered by the National Park Service.

Noe has since been released from the hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries, according to Goodman.

Jail and his arrest warrant records show that Neely is an employee of the University School of Nashville. On Saturday night, the private school's website listed Neely as a dean of students. By Sunday morning, his information was not on the school's website.

Neely was placed on a leave of absence Sunday while the school investigates what happened, said school spokeswoman Juanita Traughber in a statement.

He started working at the school in 1995 and served as the dean of students for the school before moving to a part-time role this summer. He is also a parent of two alumni.

The National Park Services urges anyone who sees aggressive drivers or any unsafe act to call the emergency contact line for Natchez Trace Communications at 1-800-300-7275.

ORIGINAL STORY, JULY 9, 2017: A cyclist was hit by a car during a bike ride in Williamson County.

Greg Goodman and Tyler Noe were biking along the Natchez Trace when the incident occurred, but it was all caught on camera.

The SUV smashed into the back of Noe’s bike and sent him sprawling on to the pavement, while the driver sped away without stopping.

“This happened eight miles south of the bridge at Highway 96,” said Greg Goodman, “It was Tyler’s first day to ride a bike since he was a kid. On the Natchez Trace, you’re allowed to ride in the lane. There’s signage we are allowed to rise in the lane no just the shoulder.”

While the circumstances of the collision are unclear, Goodman believes it wasn’t an accident.

“He decided to hit Tyler. And Tyler just got sent home. He’s going to be OK, and he’s banged up pretty bad.”

The Natchez Trace Parkway is administered by the National Park Service, which would be responsible for investigating the crash.

“Unfortunately, it’s in the federal jurisdiction because it’s on federal land,” Goodman said. “The feds are meeting with me in the morning.

As for Noe, “he looks awful, but he is going to be OK,” Goodman said.

