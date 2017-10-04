Hotel planned for second phase of Ballpark Village's $260M expansion

A rendering of the new hotel Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO that will be part of Ballpark Village’s $260 million expansion project. (Photo courtesy: Loews Hotels)

ST. LOUIS - Loews Hotel & Co., announced plans to build its first ever St. Louis hotel.

The hotel will be part of Ballpark Village’s $260 million expansion. The second phase of Ballpark Village is being developed in partnership with the Cardinals and the Cordish Companies.

“Expanding the Live! by Loews name in St. Louis, with partners like The Cordish Companies, the DeWitt family and the St. Louis Cardinals, allows Loews the opportunity to add a unique and immersive hotel into our portfolio,” said Jonathan M. Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “Cardinals fans are some of the most loyal and best in Major League Baseball, and we look forward to having a hotel in the epicenter of the already successful Ballpark Village.”

The $65 million hotel will be directly across from Busch Stadium at the intersection of Clark and 8th Streets and bring an upscale hospitality experience to downtown.

“We are thrilled to partner with Loews Hotels & Co. on their first St. Louis hotel,” stated Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals. “Live! by Loews – St. Louis, MO will be an incredible anchor for Ballpark Village and a tremendous step forward in fulfilling our vision of creating a world-class mixed-use destination next to Busch Stadium.”

The hotel will feature 216 luxury guestrooms, including 19 suites, 17,000 square feet of meeting and special event space, great room lounge and outdoor terrace and a fitness facility.

“Loews Hotels & Co is one of the most respected names in hospitality,” stated Blake Cordish, Vice President of The Cordish Companies. “We are extremely excited to welcome Loews to Ballpark Village and are thrilled to be growing Live! by Loews to another iconic sports anchored destination.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV