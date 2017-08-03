House that inspired Stephen King's famed 'Pet Sematary' up for sale

Home in Orrington that inspired Stephen King's 'Pet Sematary'

ORRINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The house that inspired Stephen King's famed novel 'Pet Sematary' and where he wrote the story is for sale in Orrington.

The 113 year-old, four bedroom home sits on three acres and is being listed for $255,000.

House that inspired Stephen King's famed novel Pet Sematary is for sale in Orrington.

According to Stephen King's website, he was living in the rental home in 1979, when his daughter's cat was hit by a truck and died.

King says local children had created an informal pet cemetery in the woods behind the house because of how many pets had been lost on the busy trucking route that ran through Orrington.

After burying the cat and explaining to his daughter what had happened, King got the idea for the novel.

According to the real estate listing, the house has two floors, two fireplaces, a butler's pantry, an all-season sun porch with a separate rental apartment above the garage.

© 2017 WCSH-TV