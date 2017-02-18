HOV Barbie? Carpool cheater caught speeding with dummy near Tacoma

A carpool cheater was caught with this mannequin in his passenger seat near Tacoma, Feb. 17, 2017. (Credit: Washington State Patrol)

TACOMA, Wash. -- Guess you could call her HOV Barbie.

A Washington State trooper based in Tacoma caught another one of those folks who put a mannequin in the passenger seat to cheat in the carpool lane Friday.

WSP says the cheater was doing 81 mph in the HOV lane with the dummy in the right seat. A photo tweeted by WSP shows the offending model is blonde, wearing a pink top and a pink headband -- similar to a Barbie doll.

Tacoma Trooper catches a HOV violator driving 81mph in the HOV lane with this young lady as the violators passenger. pic.twitter.com/fDykwS4IYF — Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) February 17, 2017

WSP didn't immediately say how much the driver was fined, but when you combine breaking the HOV rules and breaking the speed limit by 21 mph, it's probably going to be pretty hefty.



But at least they didn't also get hit with fine for not wearing their seat belts.

Violator was ticketed for speed and the HOV violation. On the positive side they were both wearing their seat belts! #buckelup — Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) February 17, 2017

