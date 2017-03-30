IHOP waiter helps, feeds disabled customer

(Photo: Keshia Dotson)

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. - An IHOP employee in Springfield, Ill. is getting some attention after a picture of him helping a disabled customer spread across social media.

"I just love helping people. I mean, I do it all the time this is nothing new. Especially to anybody that is ever in here they know it's nothing new it's just me,” Joe Thomas said.

It was just another day at work for Thomas until someone snapped a photo of him helping a disabled customer.

"Every Saturday they'll come in and they don't even need menus or anything I know exactly what they want,” he said.

When people come to IHOP, they are typically excited to eat what's on the menu. But at this IHOP in Springfield, people can't wait to open the door and be greeted by their favorite server.

"He is a wonderful coworker. He is always there to help anything I need; he's right there," said one of Thomas' co-workers.

While this is the first time Joe has been recognized on social media for his good deeds, his kindness and work ethic hasn't gone unnoticed by co-workers.

"I'm really not one of those guys that's all up in the camera's and the flash and all that. I'm really not one of those kinds ... someone just caught me doing something good."

"Joe has been doing it for a long time with these customers and they are really great, they are his normal customers. We love seeing Joe do it he takes his time out of helping another table to feed her," said another co-worker.

"Joe is a legend he's been here for a long time, you know. He gets a lot of requests and he's really dedicated to each guest."

"I think it should have happened a long time ago. Ever since I started working here, every weekend that couple comes in and he feeds her every single weekend," said Joe Thomas, an IHOP waiter.

Joe says his compassion was something he was raised to practice.

"My mother and father always told me to treat everybody as equals no matter what race, creed, color whatever; treat everybody equal," said Thomas.

