The Campbell Soup Mansion. John T. Dorrance, born in 1873, was a chemist who worked for his father in the family’s preserve factory. It was there where he invented the formula for condensing soup. (Photo: Custom)

Aside from being a prerequisite for basic survival, food provides comfort, a hobby for some, jobs for many, plays a large part in almost all social occasions and has brought great wealth to families that have created some of the most popular brands still in daily use.



Five of these most popular brands accrued unimaginable wealth for people who founded these companies and their heirs. Today, their sumptuous mansions are for sale.

Here is an exclusive look inside the Campbell Soup Mansion, Ghirardelli Chocolate Mansion, The Oscar Mayer Mansion, The Papst Beer Mansion.



Photos: Inside the Food Mansions



