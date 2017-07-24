Airline wrecks paralyzed Hillsboro child's wheelchair

The Schmidt family on a Disney Cruise. (Photo: Family Photo, Custom)

United Airlines: They've certainly had their fair share of publicity lately, and not much of it has been good.

5 On Your Side Investigates discovered another problem facing a certain group of passengers: the disabled.

Investigative reporter P.J. Randhawa found it's gotten United in trouble with the federal government.

A devastating car wreck changed the future for 1-year-old Hailey Schmidt of Hillsboro, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down.

Twelve years later, with the aid of a specialized wheelchair and her family, 12-year-old Schmidt lives life fully. Even traveling around the country.

But it was on the family's way to catch a Disney Cruise out of Houston that they said they had a heartbreaking and unforgivable travel experience with United Airlines.

"As I always do, I make that phone call to the disability line and explain to them how we’re traveling and what we’re bringing and during those conversations it was ‘We deal with these things all the time,’" said Russ Schmidt, Hailey's father.

But on the day of their flight, after they had boarded the plane, an unexpected problem.

"The stewardess politely asked me if I could come off the plane for a moment," said Schmidt.

Schmidt said the flight attendant led him down to the cargo hold to his daughters vitally needed wheelchair.



"They said 'This isn't going to work,'" said Schmidt.

United was now saying they couldn't load the wheelchair.

"And I said 'Excuse me?' And they said 'We can't get this up there on the conveyer belt.' I said 'That's not an option,'" said Schmidt.

So Hailey's father borrowed a toolbox and took the chair apart beneath the waiting jet.

"I just assumed they had the ability to strap a piece of equipment down like that in the cargo hold. That wasn’t the case. I asked him, 'How are you going to put that into a fixed position?' He started throwing my luggage, your luggage around the wheels and blocking it in. and that’s how it sat until we arrived in Houston," said Schmidt.

But what happened on their return flight to St. Louis was devastating. Hailey's $40,000 dollar wheelchair was broken.

"Here it comes around the corner. There was a lot of fiber glass that was broken, lot of sharp edges," said Schmidt.

And according to experts like Aimee Wehmeir of the non-profit Paraquad this type of travel experience for passengers with disabilities is not uncommon.

"I would say at least 50 percent of the time I travel, I expect there will be some damage to my wheelchair. It's not acceptable for a wheelchair to be damaged. It's not acceptable for people to experience poor customer service, " said Wehmeir.

And it turns out, the Schmidts aren't alone.

Last year, the US Department of Transportation fined United Airlines $2 million because of complaints from disabled passengers about issues like failing to provide adequate assistance, failing to return wheelchairs quickly enough and damaging wheelchairs.

As for Hailey Schmidt? United agreed to pay to repair her chair, costing thousands and taking more than a month. But her father has some simple advice for the company.

"When are you gonna sure up your ship? When is enough gonna be enough? If you're gonna run a business, run it right," said Schmidt.

United Airlines declined an on-camera interview and instead sent a statement:

"In December 2016, we reached out to the Schmidt family to sincerely apologize for their experience, and we repaired the wheelchair."

In the meantime, the Schmidt's have asked United to make a contribution to a charity for the disabled, but have yet to hear back from the airline. They are considering legal action.

© 2017 KSDK-TV