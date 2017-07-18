New audit says SLMPD officers received overtime while on vacation

The headquarters of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - In April, 5 On Your Side reported on four St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers who are accused of submitting for overtime pay without doing any of the extra work.

Prosecutors have charged Michael Langsdorf, Daniel O’Brien, Brian Jost and Emin Talic with felony crimes, including forgery and stealing.

But that might have just been the tip of the iceberg.

A new city audit has revealed hundreds of thousands of questionable overtime hours paid out to city officers that cannot be verified because proper documentation is missing.

“Some of the things that came out of the audit were pretty damning," said Megan-Ellyia Green, a Democrat who represents the city’s 15th ward. "I think what struck me the most was the fact there weren’t even time sheets.”

The first-of-its-kind audit was completed by Comptroller Darlene Green’s Office at the request of the city’s personnel department. It looked at overtime spending by the police department between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016.

During that fiscal year, the audit found inadequate oversight by police management led the department to blow its overtime budget by nearly $5 million, which the audit called “extreme.”

The 15th ward alderwoman said the excess spending slid by the board of aldermen until the audit was released recently.

“I think no one knew because a lot of the accounting procedures weren’t being followed. It wasn’t being signed off on,” she said.

In all, more than 340,000 overtime hours were paid out to city police officers for work that may have never been performed because detailed time sheets are missing, according to the audit.

It also found individual officers earning more than $70,000 in overtime pay alone, in addition to earning a year’s worth of full-time salary for 2,080 hours.

And according to what the comptroller’s office found, the problems reached to high levels within the police force.

Thirty lieutenants — who are ineligible for overtime pay due to a city ordinance — received more than $180,000 for 5,181 hours of overtime.

The city claimed this money was paid from grants or contracts, but according to the personnel department, that’s also not allowed per city ordinance.

The audit also revealed 10 officers who worked overtime without prior authorization and 106 officers who worked more than 840 hours of overtime while on vacation.

Green called the findings highly suspicious.

“If somebody is getting overtime pay while on vacation or if they’ve worked 365 days a year, 10 hours a day, you know there’s a problem. You know that didn’t happen,” she said.

And those concerns were echoed by the non-profit, non-partisan government watchdog group Citizens Against Government Waste.

“That simply is not normal. That’s just not normal. That is a huge, gigantic red flag,” said Curtis Kalin, a spokesman for the organization.

Kalin said city taxpayers should be deeply worried about what the audit discovered.

“It seems like the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department essentially had no taxpayer safeguards to prevent abuse in the overtime pay system,” he said.

And to an extent, the audit agreed.

It found that when overtime policies and procedures are not developed and communicated to staff, regulations may be violated and abuse may occur.

But the St. Louis Police Officers Association, a union that represents the largest number of city officers, said the audit’s findings are a distraction from the real issue.

“That’s just an argument to take peoples’ focus off the fact that we need to do something about the crisis we have with staffing,” said business manager Jeff Roorda.

Currently, the city is 114 officers down from its authorized strength of approximately 1,300. In the audit, the department claimed that staffing issues are the primary reason so much overtime has been incurred.

“Overtime is a very expensive way to deliver services, but if you don’t have the officers, you don’t have much of a choice,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson at a recent news conference at City Hall.

Krewson believes overtime spending can be reduced if city voters approve a half cent sales tax increase in November. Krewson said the hike would generate $13 million to help with police salaries and hiring.

She said, “Our goal is to attract and retain good police officers so we have to be competitive.”

But Alderwoman Green isn’t convinced higher taxes will prevent officers from potentially taking advantage of the overtime system.

“We are anticipating spending $13 million on police overtime for this fiscal year if we keep on this same track,” she said, adding that overtime spending takes away from other areas of the budget.

Green said the audit proves there’s reason to question just how often officers are on the clock and if the work is really happening.

“We definitely need better accounting procedures and more oversight and more accountability for the use of overtime funds," she said. "What that looks like, I don’t think we can say yet.”

Green has filed a resolution at city hall, calling for the powerful Ways and Means Committee to hold hearings on the issue.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police, despite repeated requests, refused to provide someone on-camera to address the audit’s findings.

However, in a statement, a spokeswoman said “overtime spending is being more closely monitored and evaluated, and that procedures are being placed to ensure compliance to city regulations.”

