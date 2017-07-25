Health agencies investigate playground surfacing

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

You've probably seen them at parks and playgrounds everywhere, rubber flooring meant to give your child a soft landing when they fall. But many parents are concerned that this cushion might pose health risks because it's often made from recycled tires.

And while, so far, there's no formal evidence of a problem, federal authorities are now studying the rubber matting. And a call from some local parents led 5 On Your Side Investigates to do our own testing too.

For a kid, a park is a place where memories are made. Beau Eckler is 3 years old and can't get enough of the playground. He loves to swing, slide and he's up for just about anything the playground has to offer. But Beau's Dad claims a recent visit to Tilles Park in St. Louis County created a memory, he'd rather forget.

"While I was sitting there and playing, I was getting choked up and I thought, boy this can't be good for my 3-year-old," said Ben Eckler.

Eckler says the stench coming from the playground's rubber surface made his eyes water.

"It was like burning asphalt, but like 10-times worse than that," said Eckler.

Worried, Beau's mom, Anne Tierney, did some digging online and then contacted 5 On Your Side.

"I am definitely convinced that this is bad for all of us, especially the young children," said Tierney.

And she's not alone. That's because the U.S. EPA, the Centers for Disease Control and the Consumer Products Safety Commission have teamed up to study rubber playground surfaces across the nation, taking and testing samples from each of them to see what's in them. They're also studying how kids play and interact with these surfaces. This large-scale scientific study will at least take the rest of 2017, so, for now, the jury is still out. But curious, 5 On Your Side Investigates decided to do a little testing of its own, locally.

First, we enlisted the help of Jeff Faust of Environmental Consultants LLC.

"We collected physical samples from the properties of loose material that was laying on the ground," said Jeff Faust.

We collected those samples at two area parks, Larson Park in Webster Groves and Tilles Park in St. Louis County. The samples were then sent to a certified environmental lab where they used EPA methods and standards. And what did we find? The sample the Larson Park playground showed a variety of heavy metals.

"Barium, trace amounts of Cadmium, Chromium and Lead," said Faust.

In big enough amounts, some of these are known to damage the mental and physical health of children, but in this case our expert says...

"It looks to me that all of the metals are at levels that the EPA would say are safe for a residential setting," said Faust.

The same thing was true of our sample from Tilles Park: the same metals in the same low levels. But our tests also discovered something else.

"Chrysene and a few other semi-volatile organic compounds as well," said Faust.

In fact, the EPA lists that last chemical, Chrysene, as a probable human carcinogen. And in the United Kingdom, a major retailer recalled thousands of sandal type flip-flops after discovering they contained amounts of Chrysene that exceeded that company's own internal standard. But Faust says the amounts we found at the county park are even greater.

So Tilles Park has ten times more of this problem?

"Than the one part per million that was identified by the retailer in their study, yes sir," said Faust.

However in a written statement, the St. Louis County Health Department told us that the amount of chrysene we found at their park is "safe." Because Missouri Department of Natural Resources regulations allow for up to 60 times more of the chemical before action must be taken.

Art Dodge is the President and CEO of ECORE International.

"If rubber was unsafe we would have a massive problem across the world, because it's used just about everywhere," said Art Dodge.

ECORE is a company that transforms reclaimed waste such as used tires into what they call "performance surfacing."

"Our studies have shown through literally thousands of tests that we’ve done in an independent laboratory over the course of 25 years that we've never seen incidents of hazardous chemicals ever exceed EPA standards," said Dodge.

Speaking on behalf of the Synthetic Turf Council, Dodge welcomes additional research, but doesn't expect the results to change anything.

"After having worked with this for over 25 years I've looked at this exhaustively," said Dodge. "And not one time ever felt that we were ever doing anything that put anybody at risk."

But Faust says even though some studies indicate that rubber surfaces are safe, it doesn't mean moms and dads shouldn't be wary.

"As a parent, I would want to know what is in the playground equipment before I take my kids there," said Faust.

As we wait for the results of the government's nationwide study, Beau's parents aren't taking any chances.

"Well when you have children, you don't want to wait for science to catch up with what smells seem to be wrong to you," says Eckler.

Now, council spokesperson Art Dodge also argues that the probable carcinogen that we found in one rubber sample, Chrysene, might not be in the actual matting we tested, but that it could have come from the surrounding park.

Finally, we need to emphasize that no chemical hazards whatsoever are known at this time with these sort of products. But while the government finishes its study, here are some precautions parents can take from the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

Avoid mouth contact with playground surfacing including chewing or swallowing it

Avoid eating or drinking food while on playground surfaces

Limit the time spent at playgrounds on very hot days

Clean toys that were used at a playground

Wash hands and any exposed skin after visiting a playground

© 2017 KSDK-TV