Jaguars players lock arms, kneel during National Anthem prior to London game against Ravens

Jaguars players locked arms during the National Anthem prior to the start of the team's third regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens in London Sunday.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and the Jaguars staff locked arms with the players during the anthem. A group of players chose to kneel while the Jaguars locked arms.

The gesture comes less than 24 hours after President Trump tweeted the following about players kneeling during the anthem:

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

The Jaguars' gesture was joined by a showing from the Ravens. The gestures were made during the first game since Trump's comments and tweets.

The league is likely to see similar signs of unity and protest on Sunday as other games get set to kickoff.

A few Jaguars players were among the group that openly supported former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's mission to protest social injustice during the anthem last season.

Linebackers Telvin Smith and defensive end Dante Fowler were among those who raised their fists in solidarity prior to a Week 4 game against the Ravens on September 25 of last year.

