Jimmy Fallon, Samuel L. Jackson bring Facebook rants to life

Jimmy Fallon and his Friday guest, Samuel L. Jackson, warmed up to read random people's Facebook rants with a couple of their own on a topic deemed very personal by most Americans: their Girl Scout Cookie preferences.

The Kong: Skull Island Star revealed himself to be partial to the simplest of all the flavors: "I ate the Shortbread butter cookies ... "They were dope! Had a nice little shape to 'em."

Finally, they got down to business. We'd love to see Cindy B.'s face after Jackson read her spiel about parents doing most of the selling for their daughters, which concluded with the tagline, "If you don't have a sash, you don't get my cash!"





Finally, we have to say Lauren K. has a point: Tissues really should be with the allergy and cold-and-flu meds, not by paper plates. (That just makes sense.)

USA Today