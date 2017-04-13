Millions of Americans visit Rome every year.
But here's a fun fact about one of the city's most popular attractions: The Trevi Fountain.You may know the legend.
Throw a coin over your shoulder, into the fountain, and you'll return to Rome.But did you know that tourists tossed a whopping $1.5 million worth of coins into the fountain last year?
And all that money goes to charity.
"It's pretty cool that you know it's going to charity,” says Rashid Smith, a visitor. The fact that you're throwing it in, it's fun, it's tradition. But it's helping people so that's the best thing about it.”
