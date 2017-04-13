ROME, ITALY - MARCH 25: Tourists visit the Trevi Fountain on March 25, 2013 in Rome, Italy. Pope Francis yesterday led his first mass of Holy Week as pontiff by celebrating Palm Sunday in front of thousands of faithful and clergy. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2013 Getty Images)

Millions of Americans visit Rome every year.

But here's a fun fact about one of the city's most popular attractions: The Trevi Fountain.

You may know the legend.

Throw a coin over your shoulder, into the fountain, and you'll return to Rome.

But did you know that tourists tossed a whopping $1.5 million worth of coins into the fountain last year?

And all that money goes to charity.

"It's pretty cool that you know it's going to charity,” says Rashid Smith, a visitor. The fact that you're throwing it in, it's fun, it's tradition. But it's helping people so that's the best thing about it.”

