KSDK
Close

Kay Quinn recreates the Trevi Fountain throw

You may know the legend.

Kay Quinn, KSDK 5:58 PM. CDT April 13, 2017

Millions of Americans visit Rome every year.

But here's a fun fact about one of the city's most popular attractions:  The Trevi Fountain.

You may know the legend.

Throw a coin over your shoulder, into the fountain, and you'll return to Rome.

But did you know that tourists tossed a whopping $1.5 million worth of coins into the fountain last year?

And all that money goes to charity.
"It's pretty cool that you know it's going to charity,” says Rashid Smith, a visitor. The fact that you're throwing it in, it's fun, it's tradition. But it's helping people so that's the best thing about it.”

Watch the video above to see Kay's version of the Trevi Fountain throw.

 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories