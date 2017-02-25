Kent 5-year-old's portraits honor influential black women

A Kent 5-year-old and her mother honored Black History Month with a daily photograph resembling an influential black woman. Photos: Cristi Jones. (Photo: KING)

A photography project turned into a meaningful history lesson for one Kent mother.

For each day of Black History Month, Cristi Jones dressed up her 5-year-old daughter Lola as an influential black woman and styled portraits based off a striking historical photograph.

Jones said the project was a way to teach her daughter about black history and spotlight the legacies of women, such as Sojourner Truth, Dr. Mae Jemison, and Rosa Parks.

Posted on social media, each picture includes a biography of the woman and how she helped write history.

The only photo Jones had to heavily edit was Jemison’s astronaut suit onto Lola. The rest of the photos were pieced together with outfits, wigs, or other props.

Photos: Black History Month portraits

