Kids now eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake

WTLV 10:24 AM. CST February 22, 2017

Kids 12 and younger can now eat for free at Steak ‘n Shake. Kids plates are now available for free any time of the day, any day of the week.

The “Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day” promotion is for dine-in customers. The deal can be found at more than 400 participating restaurants nationwide, including several locations in the St. Louis metro area. 

For every $9 spent during the dine-in experience, one child in the party will receive their Kids Plate for free.

Kids Plates are served with a choice of fries or applesauce. Kids Plate options include:

Original Steakburger
Mini Corn Dogs
Macaroni & Cheese
Steakburger Minis
Hot Dog
Grilled Cheese
Chicken Fingers

