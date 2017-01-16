Folks in a Georgia neighborhood woke up on Martin Luther King Day to find what some are calling an ‘unpleasant surprise’ waiting on their driveways.

A group that calls itself the Real Knights of the Ku Klux Klan dropped plastic baggies filled with pamphlets and peppermints up and down streets of a Centerville, Ga. neighborhood.

KSDK sister station WMAZ found the bags on Davis Drive, Evelyn Drive, and Bassett Street.

The pamphlets railed against Martin Luther King Jr., Islam, and Jews, while the backs said it was part of a mass recruiting effort.

Homeowners said they were disturbed to see the fliers on their street and one woman said it made her so angry that she was shaking.

“I was furious when I found it, I mean my hands were just shaking, because this kind of talk and this kind of mentality in 2017 is absolutely unacceptable,” said Dottie Stafford. “To me this is hate speech, this a brochure talking and defaming Martin Luther King on the day that we're celebrating him. I think that's truly unacceptable free speech, but it's free speech.”

She says the worst part is not knowing who put the bags out there in the first place.

“People don't wear their sheets out in public, they don't wear their Klan hat out in public. But, the feelings are in their heart, and that's why part of this is so disturbing. These feelings are alive and well in people's hearts,” said Stafford.

The back of the flier directed people to a Klan website. WMAZ reached out to the group through the website for comment, but have not received a response.

The site says this particular branch of the Klan is based in Rockledge, an unincorporated community in Laurens County, Ga.

