La-Z-Boy recalls select chairs for potential shock hazard

DETROIT — A La-Z-Boy lounger with an electric component that helps lift a user out of the chair is being recalled because of concern that the power supply may pose a shock hazard.

The power supply's casing — a black, plastic, rectangular box about 6 inches by 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches — "can crack within the screw housing and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing the power supply’s electrical components," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission explained on its website.

At issue are about 2,500 Gold Series electric lift chairs sold September 2015 to November 2016 at furniture stores across the USA and through the company's website:

• Clayton Luxury-Lift, model 1HL562

• Clayton Power Lift, model 1ML562, and

• Luxury-Lift models 1LF505 and 1LF819

About 200 were sold in Canada. In addition, these power supplies were in conversion kits for older lift chairs with models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.

The recall affects only power supplies with LOT #150113, which is printed on the back of the power supply along with the model name and number.

"No shocks or injuries have been reported, and we want to ensure this continues to be the case as the safety and comfort of our consumers is our highest priority," spokeswoman Kathy Liebmann of La-Z-Boy, based in Monroe, Mich., wrote in e-mail. "We were told by a dealer that the top of the case came off, and we investigated."

The power supplies cost an estimated $170 or were free as replacements for previously purchased life chairs, which help the sitter rise to a standing position.

People whose chairs have these power supplies are advised to stop using the lift component of the chair and contact the company for a free power-supply replacement. The power supplies for the American-made lift chairs were manufactured in China, imported by LogicData North America of Grand Rapids and distributed by La-Z-Boy, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Founded more than 85 years ago, La-Z-Boy, which employs more than 6,300 people nationwide, has five factories in the United States, six distribution centers and more than 100 company-owned stores, according to its website.

