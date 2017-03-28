Ladue police investigating shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Family mourns after 15-year-old murdered
-
St. Louis at high risk for Zika transmission
-
How DC police are working to find missing kids
-
Mom 'livid' after son's TSA pat down at DFW
-
Wash U phishing scam could impact patients
-
Pastor faces statutory rape charges
-
Online auction begins for unclaimed property
-
New plans to revitalize Alton Square Mall
-
Local group offering boxes for babies
More Stories
-
1 injured after shooting outside Schnucks in LadueMar 28, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
-
SLU researchers predict St. Louis will be Zika hot spotMar 27, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
Man douses himself in gas, lights self on fire in…Mar 28, 2017, 4:17 a.m.