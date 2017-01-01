SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The final tours of Illinois' Executive Mansion have been given before the home closed for restoration work.
The Springfield State Journal-Register reports that about 20 people were on Saturday's tour. Illinois first lady Diana Rauner is leading a private fundraising campaign to pay for the estimated $15 million in work that is expected to keep the mansion closed for 18 months. So far the mansion association has raised $4.5 million.
Planned work on the 161-year-old home includes mechanical system upgrades, landscape and grounds improvements, security enhancements and interior and exterior restoration work. The home also will be made accessible to the disabled.
No work has been done on the mansion except emergency repairs since the early 1970s. The Rauners will live in the Director's House at the Illinois State Fairgrounds while work is being done.
Last tour of Illinois Executive Mansion given before closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The final tours of Illinois' Executive Mansion have been given before the home closed for restoration work.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New MO gun law changes concealed carry rules
-
NHL assessing its Winter Classic backup plan
-
Stray bullet nearly hits Ferguson woman
-
$150K in vehicles stolen at motorsports store
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Man stabbed to death near Forest Park
-
New state park opening in Jefferson County
-
Winter Classic means millions for STL Economy
-
Guman attacks nightclub, kills 35 people
-
The First 48: Reality crime show comes to STL
More Stories
-
NHL Winter Classic gives St. Louis Blues fans…Jan. 2, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
Nelly talks STL sports, rivalry with ChicagoJan. 2, 2017, 1:47 p.m.
-
BBB revokes MyPillow accreditationJan. 2, 2017, 3:19 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs