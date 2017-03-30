KSDK
LIVE: Senate hearings on Russian involvment in U.S. elections

March 30, 2017

The Senate Intelligence Committee has been gathering information on Russia's interference in the 2016 elections. They've also been seeking testimony from a roster of prospective witnesses, including Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser.

Thursday the committee hears from witnesses including Russia and cyber security experts in a hearing. You can watch it live in the player above.

