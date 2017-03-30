LIVE: Senate hearings on Russian involvment in U.S. elections

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and vice chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. (Photo: Bill Clark, � 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

The Senate Intelligence Committee has been gathering information on Russia's interference in the 2016 elections. They've also been seeking testimony from a roster of prospective witnesses, including Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser.

Thursday the committee hears from witnesses including Russia and cyber security experts in a hearing. You can watch it live in the player above.

