LIVE: Senate hearings on Russian involvment in U.S. elections

The Senate Intelligence Committee has been gathering information on Russia's interference in the 2016 elections. They've also been seeking testimony from a roster of prospective witnesses, including Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser.
Thursday the committee hears from witnesses including Russia and cyber security experts in a hearing. You can watch it live in the player above.
