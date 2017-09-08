Local family celebrates 6 generations

Photo courtesy Irish Eyes Photography (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - From great great great grandpa at 89 to a newborn baby at 3 months the Swede family has a lot to celebrate.

The family decided to get together to showcase their growing family of six generations.

The 89-year-old spent his childhood at Tower Grove Park, so the family figured what better way to showcase the family than in a place that is dear to his heart.

Are you doing the math in your head?

Great great great grandpa Swede is 89 years young.

Great great grandma Lovy is 70.

Great grandma GG is 52.

Grandma Nonna is 38.

Preston's mom is 19.

And baby Preston is the newest addition, only 3-months-old.

