Local sex trafficking survivor sympathizes with San Antonio victims

A local woman understands the trauma that human trafficking victims in San Antonio experienced all too well.

Christine McDonald became a victim of sex trafficking at the age of 15, after running away from her troubled Kansas City home. Now, she serves on a Missouri Supreme Court Task force that is looking at ways to identify victims of human trafficking and human smuggling.

McDonald said too often these victims are arrested for prostitution and drugs without law enforcement realizing they're being used for human trafficking.

McDonald says human trafficking and smuggling is a problem in the St. Louis region and most major cities.

McDonald is also the program director for Restoration House of Greater Kansas city. The organization helps people who have been exploited. Click here for more information.

