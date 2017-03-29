Local shelter for abused women offers free help

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday’s shooting in the parking lot of the Lindbergh Schnucks in Ladue is at least the third recent domestic violence situation that has turned deadly.

Earlier this month, seven children were orphaned when a Glen Carbon couple's violent relationship ended with both dead.

And earlier this week, in Glasgow Village, another couple with a history of domestic violence died in an apparent murder-suicide.

One in three women will experience violence from an intimate partner at some point in their life.

But a local shelter wants you to know it's ready to help break the cycle of domestic violence.

"Speaking with an advocate who does this all the time can help you come up with a safety plan,” says Katy Keller, director of development at St. Martha's Hall, a shelter for abused women. “Whether you can leave that day or that night, or whether sometimes it takes a little bit longer, to do it in a safe way when she's not going to be put at greater risk.”

Keller says when an abused woman decides to leave or does so, it puts her at a 75 percent greater risk of being murdered or severely harmed.

That's why safe and confidential shelters are available.

St. Martha’s Hall shelters 100 women and 115 children every year.

For more information, or to talk with an advocate, call St. Martha's Hall at 314-533-1313 anytime, or any day.

