ST. LOUIS - Police responded to south St. Louis early Sunday morning for a hostage situation.

After several hours, a man in his 20s was taken into custody.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Cherokee around 3:30 a.m. where one person was barricaded inside with another person.

Around 9:50 a.m. the incident ended after a man was taken into custody. No one was injured.

