1 arrested in U-City home burglaries

Maurice Washington, 28. (Photo: University City PD)

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - The University City Police Department said Wednesday an arrest was made in connection with several houses burglarized overnight.

Early Wednesday morning, 28-year-old Maurice Washington was walking around the backyards of multiple houses in the 7400 block of Drexel attempting to remove screen windows to gain access inside. Police responded to a burglary in progress call just after 2 a.m. and arrested Washington on the scene.

Police believed Washington may have committed other burglaries targeting homes in the area without alarms and without unsecured windows.

Washington was charged with four counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. His bond was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact University City Police at (314) 725-2211.

