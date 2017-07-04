1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting north of downtown St. Louis

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to 17th and Cole around 2:48 p.m. where two men were shot was by an unknown suspect. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the torso several times and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled in a dark sedan.

No other details have been released.

© 2017 KSDK-TV