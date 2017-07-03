1 dead, 1 injured in head-on North County crash

ThinkStock (Photo: Hemera Technologies, (c) Hemera Technologies)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 60-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 12800 block of Bellefontaine Road around 1 a.m. Officers found two vehicles that struck each other.

Early investigation revealed, a BMW was traveling northbound on Bellefontaine Road as a GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound. The vehicles struck each other head-on.

The man killed in the crash has been identified as Hubert Hoosman Jr., of St. Louis. The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.



© 2017 KSDK-TV