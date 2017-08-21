1 dead, 1 injured in north St. Louis crash

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Speed was a factor in an overnight crash that left one man dead and another hospitalized in north St. Louis.

The crash occurred on the 5300 block of Hall Street just after midnight Monday.

A Nissan Maxima was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a tractor-trailer making a left turn, according to the police report.

The driver, 20-year-old Javonte Tompkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

