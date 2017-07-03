1 dead, 2 injured in Sunday morning St. Louis County crash

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into a utility pole early Sunday morning.

St. Louis County police officers responded to the 6300 block of Park Road for a call of a vehicle accident around 3 a.m. Officers found a vehicle that collided with a utility pole. The driver, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and remains at a local hospital. Two women in their early 20s were riding in the backseat, one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was treated for minor injuries.

The woman who died has been identified as 20-year-old Kylie Billingsley.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction unit.

