1 dead, 4 injured in 6-car crash on I-44 in St. James

One person was killed and four others were injured in a six-car crash on Interstate 44 in St. James. (Photo: Photos courtesy Sam Corrigan, Custom)

ST. JAMES, MO. - A six-car crash killed one person, injured four others and has both eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 closed in St. James.

Sgt. Cody Fulkerson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 199 in St. James. A motorcycle, tractor trailer and four passenger cars were involved in the crash. One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fulkerson said both eastbound lanes were closed as of 4:45, but he said the MSHP hoped to open one lane in the next 30 minutes. In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area or take exit 195 to get around the crash.

