1 dead in fire in New Athens, Illinois

NEW ATHENS, ILL. - Firefighters from several agencies including New Athens and Freeburg responded to the fire in the 2500 block of State Route 13 outside of New Athens, Illinois.

Freeburg fire officials confirm one man was found dead in the garage. Three other people were rescued from the home. There's no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire, or how that person died.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, and will post updates as they become available.

