1 dead in Glen Carbon, Ill. house fire

GLEN CARBON, ILL. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Glen Carbon, Ill. Thursday morning.

Authorities have confirmed one adult died in the fire. Six children made it out safely and some of them ran to the nearby Walmart for help. The children ages range from very young to teen.

The house was badly burned and crime scene investigators are on scene.

The Madison County Coroner's office is investigating two inter-related incidents that involves the death of two Madison County residents.

About 15 minutes after the fire was reported, a vehicle went into Silver Lake in Highland. A baby was pulled out of the water, paramedics performed CPR and the infant was flown to a St. Louis hospital, according to Highland police. The baby’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story, 5 On Your Side has a crew on scene and will update this story with information as we receive it.

