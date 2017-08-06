KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

1 injured in fire at Alton Steel over the weekend

He was treated for smoke inhalation and was OK.

KSDK 10:18 PM. CDT August 06, 2017

ALTON, ILL. (AP) - Authorities say one person was injured in a fire at Alton Steel in southwest Illinois.

The (Alton) Telegraph reports that approximately 100 tons of molten metal broke through an industrial ladle, setting fire to material as it moved.

Fire officials arrived just before 2 a.m. Saturday and were able to pump large amounts of water into the burning building and neutralize the spilled steel. Crews were on the scene for more than two hours.

Deputy Chief Mark Harris says crews worked with mill employees to assess the situation since it involved molten metal.

One employee was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and released.

A company spokesman couldn't immediately be reached.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.thetelegraph.com

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories